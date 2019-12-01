Discussion
Dawid Abram
Maker
In the beginning of September 2019 I began working on the MVP of PowerliftingPal. As it was a side project I initially worked on it at most 1/2 hours a day or every other day, which eventually turned into around 4h a day towards this MVP launch. PowerliftingPal is currently a fully responsive web app that allows gym goers (initially focusing specifically on powerlifters) to either create their own or find professionally created gym programs to achieve their goals. For example, a powerlifter with their best lifts can find a professionally created powerlifting program, input their current best lifts (for squat, bench press and deadlift), when they want to start and the days they want to work out on. The website will then generate a program suited for them. Initially aimed at powerlifters, but changed into an overall gym focused web app, also including normal bodybuilding and other programs. The features that PowerliftingPal offers: - Create your own programs that you can then follow or let others follow - Library of professionally created gym programs (that will be suited to you upon subscription) - Subscribing to multiple programs at once (If you would like to try more than one program and see what suits you during the week, or just simple do some days from one programs and some from other) - Day notes and completion - Workout calendar - Metrics (Some initial MVP metrics that will be improved very soon) This is only the beginning of PowerliftingPal and I have many ideas that will improve the website dramatically, as well as I will be looking at potential client feedback. What sets PowerliftingPal apart from other fitness tracking apps and websites is that you can subscribe to professionally created programs (more than one at a time) and use those as your days to add notes, set as complete and in the future add to those days the exercises you might have done differently or added. As well as many other features that I am looking to implement shortly that no other website or app offers. The next obvious step forward will be creating a mobile app, since it is pretty obvious that such an app will be preferred on mobile, but since I am a web developer it was much easier for me to create the MVP in the technologies that I am familiar with. Looking forward to any kind of feedback.
