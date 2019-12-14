Powerfoyle

Discussion
1 Review
Erik Fiala
Hunter
I had a similar product idea around 2 years ago but never went through with it because I have neither the expertise nor the network in nanotechnology. 2 years later, I am finally discovering a company that did something very similar and I just can't express how much hope I have for humanity. The first product I noticed implementing this technology is the earlier-hunted JBL REFLECT Eternal (https://www.producthunt.com/post...), so I decided to hunt down the tech behind it. 🙂 P.S.: For some reason, the ?ref=producthunt is screwing up the preview of the website, so make sure you remove it from the URL after you enter the website. 🤷♂️
