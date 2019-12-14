  1. Home
  2.  → Powerfoyle

Powerfoyle

Transforming light into clean, endless energy for everyone.

A ground-breaking material transforming light into clean, endless energy for everyone. Harvesting light based on the natural principle of photosynthesis. The more you use it, the more you restore the carbon balance of the planet. No more charging or cables.
Welcome to Powerfoyle!Safety and light - POC and Exeger partner to develop helmets with endless power POC, which has built an international reputation on safety, innovation and design, and Exeger, a Swedish deep tech company manufacturing a unique material that converts light energy to electrical energy, are announcing a partnership which will revolutionise safety and wearable technology, by developing helmets with endless power.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Erik Fiala
Erik Fiala
Hunter
I had a similar product idea around 2 years ago but never went through with it because I have neither the expertise nor the network in nanotechnology. 2 years later, I am finally discovering a company that did something very similar and I just can't express how much hope I have for humanity. The first product I noticed implementing this technology is the earlier-hunted JBL REFLECT Eternal (https://www.producthunt.com/post...), so I decided to hunt down the tech behind it. 🙂 P.S.: For some reason, the ?ref=producthunt is screwing up the preview of the website, so make sure you remove it from the URL after you enter the website. 🤷‍♂️
Upvote (1)Share