Mircea Ricci Facalet
Maker
Hi, I'm Ricci and I am going to introduce PowerBell to you. It started with a pain, a timer that wasn't good enough, a note that no matter how you looked at it, sometimes you missed an exercise, a rest was either too long or too short. Tracking the progress was no fun either, sometimes forgetting to do it, linking the wrong practice to the wrong day and good luck keeping all the annotations in place in order to keep track of what you practiced and what should you practice. And so it started, with a timer and a list of exercises which now is the Guided Practice and that would be good enough to keep the pace during the practice but it hit me, it can be all of the things I had issues with and I couldn't be the only one having them. Then I added a bunch of practices. But guess what? There are an incredible amount of combinations and after a while of making them you kind of forget what they were all about and so I built a place for them The Catalogue. Pretty good so far, now I can choose a practice, do it and be good for the day but after a while I realized that I would like to see how consistent I have been practicing and see when I went off-track. Achievements solve that problem by showing you the current week progress and an archive of all practices completion; and as I would like for it to be, all data is stored on your device and not uploaded to any cloud, your data is yours only. It's all fun and games at the beginning, practice, keep track, do it again and again and again and... , no matter how much you like doing anything you will become accustomed to it and be bored by it unless something changes, a bit of chaos makes its way in and keeps the interest alive. Now that you know all of that, welcome to PowerBell. I practice almost daily and it saves me a lot of trouble. I can't wait to hear you benefit also. Keep in touch I would like to thank my girlfriend, Dana, for all the great work designing the app. I would like to thank my mentor, Csaba Molnar, for teaching me and Pavel Tsatsouline for re-introducing the Kettlebells to the west.
