Power Vessel
All-in-one gaming keyboard
Albert Kim
Hey Product Hunt Community :) Power Vessel is ✅ All-in-One input device : Gamepad, Mouse and Keyboard ✅ 8 directional ALPS jog - 500,000 cycles of durable life ✅ Wireless audio receiver : CSRA64215 Chipset ✅ Apple TV, Fire TV, Mii Box and Shield TV compatible ✅ Hands-Free and Camera Selfie function ✅ 2 step mouse speed control function ✅ Easy thumb-typing Backlight keypad ✅ Built-in battery Let me know what you think..!
can i build easier on fortnite mobile with this?
@rodrigo_stevens Hi Rodrigo, Yes, you can play fortnite on mobile as G-mode.
Does this work with PUBG?
@simongabriel No, PUBG doesn't support mobile Gamepad.
