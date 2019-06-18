Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Power Vessel

Power Vessel

All-in-one gaming keyboard

#1 Product of the DayToday
Power Vessel Mini Gaming Keyboard is the ultimate portable wireless accessory. A gaming controller, handheld optimized keyboard, bluetooth music player and hub, computer mouse and universal remote.
Pocket game controller and keyboard - Geeky GadgetsPower Vessel is a new pocket-sized gaming controller and keyboard which is capable of supporting a wide variety of different devices from iOS and Android smartphones or tablets as well as PC and Mac desktop computers. The combination gamepad, mouse and keyboard is equipped with wireless connectivity and even a hands-free camera selfie function.
Reviews
Discussion
Albert Kim
Albert Kim
Maker
Hey Product Hunt Community :) Power Vessel is ✅ All-in-One input device : Gamepad, Mouse and Keyboard ✅ 8 directional ALPS jog - 500,000 cycles of durable life ✅ Wireless audio receiver : CSRA64215 Chipset ✅ Apple TV, Fire TV, Mii Box and Shield TV compatible ✅ Hands-Free and Camera Selfie function ✅ 2 step mouse speed control function ✅ Easy thumb-typing Backlight keypad ✅ Built-in battery Let me know what you think..!
4 UpvotesShare
Rodrigo Stevens
Rodrigo Stevens
can i build easier on fortnite mobile with this?
1 UpvoteShare
Albert Kim
Albert Kim
Maker
@rodrigo_stevens Hi Rodrigo, Yes, you can play fortnite on mobile as G-mode.
UpvoteShare
Simon Gabriel
Simon Gabriel
Does this work with PUBG?
1 UpvoteShare
Albert Kim
Albert Kim
Maker
@simongabriel No, PUBG doesn't support mobile Gamepad.
UpvoteShare