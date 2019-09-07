POW!
Hello PH! I am launching POW! in open beta today. My goal is to celebrate International Women's Day (March 8th, 2020) with a robust version 1. Today I am hoping to attract users that would like to contribute by volunteering feedback and participate in user testing as I keep evolving this app. There is a vision in my head. I am still far from this vision, but you got to start somewhere, right? The idea is to make a flexible menstrual tracker that lets you be in charge and helps you determine if what's going on with you today is normal for you. POW! lets you hashtag whatever you want on any day in your cycle. These hashtags are then used to inform you of what you have tagged before on a specific cycle day. I would also like to add a way for you to do your own analysis of how certain tags play out throughout your cycle. The app uses a framework called Blockstack, that makes it easier for me to protect your privacy. All your data is encrypted, and you are the only one who can decrypt it. Let me know what you think, Benedicte Check out this twitter thread for behind the scenes stuff: https://twitter.com/raae/status/...
