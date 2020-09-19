Poudle Mindfulness App

discussion
Ayush Narula
MakerMindfulness and Meditation. Monk
Hi Guys! We always used to put on relaxing music during work and during sleep to help us calm down and focus on the work we are doing, or to go to sleep. Our Yoga studio also used to use mantra meditation techniques to calm us down and help us meditate and relax. Following which we decided to dig into the effects of music on emotions. We read thousands of research articles, tested emotiv head band on our own brain to map our brain frequencies to different music genres, and interviewed many mindfulness experts. After a year of this, we gave birth to Poudle. Link- https://poudle.com Apart from the main website, We also interviewed mindfulness experts and frequently post it on our blog https://poudle.com/#/blog Thanks guys!
