David Rapaport
Maker
Hello Producthunters! David here, co-founder of PouchNATION. Today I am very excited to introduce PocuhPASS: a temperature monitoring wristband with contact history functionality. Over the past 5 years, we have launched and built our business to be the leader in wearable technologies for mass participation events and venues. We were handling hundreds of events every year and our technology was managing millions of guests across the region, providing insight into consumer behaviour, ticketing and crowd management. Then all of a sudden, COVID-19 happened; the largest event of our lifetime. Immediately understanding the gravity of the situation, we decided to redirect our knowledge and resources to something that we knew would help in protecting lives and establishing the fundamentals for a better tomorrow. I am extremely proud of the result that the team managed to achieve in this short period of time. PouchPASS just launched on Indiegogo yesterday and is already 500% funded. We invite all producthunters to enjoy the special early-bird pricing at a 50% discount: http://igg.me/at/pouchpass/x/183... Please feel free to provide feedback and ask any questions about the PouchPASS and we will be happy to answer!
Great solution for this stressful time!
Hunter
PouchPASS adds safety to you, your loved ones, your business. Unlike other solutions, where the body temperature is only monitored occasionally, PouchPASS is an always-on solution that monitors body temperature wherever your family members or your employees are.
