Pro
Ryan Hoover
Perfect timing. We have a @jimmydouglas' bachelor party to plan later this year.
Maker
Hey PH community, We're super excited to share Potluck with you! We created Potluck because we wanted a better way to plan things with our friends and family. We tried everything -- project management tools overwhelmed us with features we didn't need, simple to-do lists weren't collaborative enough, and endless email and text threads left everyone annoyed and confused. So, we set out to build something simple and refreshing. We’d love for you to try it out and get your feedback! The team will be around today to answer your questions! @ryangraves @thatericsmith @pantuflacuantic Thanks, Carl
What a great idea! This would be genius for office managers/ internal party planners of workplaces that rely on collaboration.
Hi Carl, what is the pricing model for Potluck?
Awesome idea! Does this handled splitting payments as well?