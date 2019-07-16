Log InSign up
Potluck

A better way to plan things with your friends

Potluck is the simplest way to plan trips, events, parties, dinners, and more with your friends. Invite your group, divide up a few tasks, and organize something fun together.
Potluck: The simplest project management tool ever - Ryan Graves - MediumOver the past few months, we've been hard at work building Potluck, the world's simplest project management tool. Another project management tool?! I know, I know. Let me explain. As a small, remote team here at Saltwater, it's important to us that we stay well coordinated, but without wasting time working against complicated tools.
Ryan Hoover
Ryan Hoover
Perfect timing. We have a @jimmydouglas' bachelor party to plan later this year.
Carl Arnold
Carl Arnold
Hey PH community, We're super excited to share Potluck with you! We created Potluck because we wanted a better way to plan things with our friends and family. We tried everything -- project management tools overwhelmed us with features we didn't need, simple to-do lists weren't collaborative enough, and endless email and text threads left everyone annoyed and confused. So, we set out to build something simple and refreshing. We’d love for you to try it out and get your feedback! The team will be around today to answer your questions! @ryangraves @thatericsmith @pantuflacuantic Thanks, Carl
Morgan Johnson
Morgan Johnson
What a great idea! This would be genius for office managers/ internal party planners of workplaces that rely on collaboration.
Vikram Kanitkar
Vikram Kanitkar
Hi Carl, what is the pricing model for Potluck?
Austin Guzman
Austin Guzman
Awesome idea! Does this handled splitting payments as well?
