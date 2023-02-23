Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Potion Tools
Potion Tools

Potion Tools

Seamless Notion integration for task and time tracking

Free
Embed
Potion is a time tracking app that integrates with Notion for easy task management. It features a distraction-free timer and provides progress insights to optimize workflow. Improve work habits and boost productivity with Potion.
Launched in Productivity, Task Management, Time Tracking +1 by
Potion Tools
Segment's Customer Data Platform Report
Segment's Customer Data Platform Report
Ad
Discover the trends powering customer data in our CDP Report
About this launch
Potion Tools
Potion ToolsIntegrates with Notion to track time spent on tasks.
0
reviews
2
followers
Potion Tools by
Potion Tools
was hunted by
Lincon Vidal
in Productivity, Task Management, Time Tracking. Made by
Lincon Vidal
. Featured on February 23rd, 2023.
Potion Tools
is not rated yet. This is Potion Tools's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Vote chart
Comments
0
Vote chart
Day rank
#44
Week rank
#195