Home
→
Product
→
Potion Tools
Potion Tools
Seamless Notion integration for task and time tracking
Free
Potion is a time tracking app that integrates with Notion for easy task management. It features a distraction-free timer and provides progress insights to optimize workflow. Improve work habits and boost productivity with Potion.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Time Tracking
+1 by
Potion Tools
Segment's Customer Data Platform Report
Ad
Discover the trends powering customer data in our CDP Report
About this launch
Potion Tools
Integrates with Notion to track time spent on tasks.
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Potion Tools by
Potion Tools
was hunted by
Lincon Vidal
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Time Tracking
. Made by
Lincon Vidal
. Featured on February 23rd, 2023.
Potion Tools
is not rated yet. This is Potion Tools's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
0
Day rank
#44
Week rank
#195
