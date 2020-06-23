Potentials of COVID-19

  1. Home
What has changed for the better for you?

While the pandemic only brings bad things with it, I have been wondering about what we can actually take away from this time in a positive way.
The project should shed light on the potentials of this time - maybe later it can help us shape our future.
Marcel Diedrich
Maker
Hi everyone! 👋 I'm the maker of https://potentialsofcovid19.com and with the project I try to work out the potentials that arise from the current circumstances. The COVID-19 pandemic caused countless tragic events. But what can we learn from current experiences for our future? 🧪 On the website you can take a short, interactive survey about your current perception and take a look on the results to see how other people feel. Further on there are some elaborated potentials to explore. In the upcoming weeks, I additionally plan to develop some conceptual ideas on how we can use the current potential in our future - perhaps we have learned something about how to tackle the problem of climate change?🌳💪 I am very curious to know what has changed for the better for you! Feel free to take part in the survey now! 👉 https://potentialsofcovid19.com I would love to hear your thoughts about the product! Thanks!
