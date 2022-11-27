Products
Posture!Posture!Posture!
Posture!Posture!Posture!

Chrome Extension to help track your posture as you browse

Posture!Posture!Posture! is a Chrome Extension that helps you keep track of your posture as you surf the web by blurring your browser until you sit up straight.
Launched in Chrome Extensions, Health & Fitness, Artificial Intelligence by
Posture!Posture!Posture!
About this launch
Posture!Posture!Posture!
Posture!Posture!Posture!Chrome Extension to help track your posture as you browse
Posture!Posture!Posture! by
Posture!Posture!Posture!
was hunted by
Kyle R 🇧🇸
in Chrome Extensions, Health & Fitness, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Kyle R 🇧🇸
. Featured on November 28th, 2022.
Posture!Posture!Posture!
is not rated yet. This is Posture!Posture!Posture!'s first launch.
