Home
→
Product
→
Posture!Posture!Posture!
Ranked #12 for today
Posture!Posture!Posture!
Chrome Extension to help track your posture as you browse
Visit
Upvote 8
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Posture!Posture!Posture! is a Chrome Extension that helps you keep track of your posture as you surf the web by blurring your browser until you sit up straight.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Health & Fitness
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Posture!Posture!Posture!
About this launch
Posture!Posture!Posture!
Chrome Extension to help track your posture as you browse
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
Posture!Posture!Posture! by
Posture!Posture!Posture!
was hunted by
Kyle R 🇧🇸
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Health & Fitness
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Kyle R 🇧🇸
. Featured on November 28th, 2022.
Posture!Posture!Posture!
is not rated yet. This is Posture!Posture!Posture!'s first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
3
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#12
Report