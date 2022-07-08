Products
Posture Music
Posture Music
Sitting tracker and offline music player
When you are working or studying this app can track your sitting posture through the motion sensor of the headphones and help you improve your neck and shoulder stance with the beautiful music.
Launched in
iOS
,
Productivity
,
Music
+3 by
About this launch
Sitting tracker and offline music player
Posture Music by
was hunted by
Olly Wang
in
iOS
,
Productivity
,
Music
. Made by
Olly Wang
. Featured on July 9th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Posture Music Sitting Tracker and Music's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Daily rank
#8
Weekly rank
#125
