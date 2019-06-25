Log InSign up
Postura

Headspace for posture

Tell the app why you want to improve your posture (back pain, be taller, etc.) and it customizes a 7-day track for you. Geek out on anatomy in the Knowledge Library or find standing desk stretches in the Explore page.
Reviews
Discussion
Rahul Kandoriya
Rahul Kandoriya
Really great idea and it can become a niche targeting in health sector app.
