Hi everyone 👋 PostSheet is a simple tool that lets you use Google Sheets (and soon Airtable) to send personalized emails to your users, customers, or marketing list. 🤔 Why? I built PostSheet to scratch my own itch. While working on my previous startups, I regularly needed to send some kind of personalized emails to my users and I always had to use a bunch of complex scripts and tools to do that. But now, I just prepare the data in Google Sheets, write the message in PostSheet, and hit send. 💎 Coming soon - Read from Airtable - Read from Excel - Beautiful HTML templates - Extensions for Chrome/Firefox - Send SMS messages - Send WhatsApp messages Please use the poll below to help me decide which one to build first. Or, leave a comment if you have any other suggestions/ideas. 🔥 Deal You can use the code PRODUCTHUNT at checkout to get 20% off your subscription. Valid only today! ☝️ One more thing I'm building PostSheet in public on Twitter. Love to connect with you there: https://twitter.com/soheilpro Thank you 🙏 Soheil
Great product! I'm excited to be able to filter information and send emails to users easily. And it will be great when we can send SMS in addition to email.
@soheilpro Would love to see Airtable support
@soheilpro @onmyway133 That's definitely coming soon!