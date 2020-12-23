discussion
Muntasir Rashid
Maker
Founder & CEO of Postpace
Hey everyone 👋, Muntasir from Postpace here. We are super excited to share with you our productivity platform for writers, bloggers, marketers & teams. We are a small team of two on a mission to ease the chaotic tasks of content marketing with workflow automation. Postpace started as an internal tool for our own content marketing process. We wanted to solve our long term problem of manual content research and content brief approval flow which used to take hours of data crunching and 5-10 back and forth emails. We are building a workspace for individuals & content teams to ideate, plan and execute content marketing with end to end workflow automation. Here are the highlights: ✅ Topic research automation. Simply add your keyword, select your language & search region for Google and Postpace will fetch the top 15-20 results and break those down into bite sized content metrics so that you can rapidly study and understand your topic. ✅ Content brief builder. Postpace content brief editor makes this process comfortably easy. There is no need for repeated copy and paste. Simply click on any information from the report and it will be added to your brief. Edit, arrange and share the brief to move further with your content production. This is the very first version of Postpace and we have a long journey ahead. We are continuously collaborating with our customers and working towards our roadmap to build a workspace for individuals and teams to run their whole content marketing operation with end to end workflow automation. If you have any questions, feel free to reply or DM me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/muntasir_rashid I will be happy to connect with you. For the launch of our product, we are offering a special launch deal 🎁 🥰 95% discounted lifetime deal is available on our website. Cheers, Muntasir
