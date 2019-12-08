🚀Plan, publish and manage posts and messages on social networks and messaging apps! 8 free accounts with unlimited number of posts - https://postoplan.app.
Jake Le
It's like Planoly but a simpler version. If you're using less than 8 social media accounts, the free version is perfect. And if you hate thinking about what to post next, you can preplan future posts through the calendar feature. Really helpful!
@phu_lee Thanks for your support! Our service is totally free for a small business, which needs to manage several accounts on social networks or messaging apps. For advertising agencies, we are better because you can divide all your customers to projects, assign access rights and conveniently manage all these accounts. For large companies, we are convenient because you can buy any number of accounts, at least 1000. And for this you do not need to contact the support or call to learn more about the conditions - everything happens in 2 clicks: add account - upgrade it to PRO.
Hello everyone! My name is Alex. I am the founder and project manager of Postoplan, and I want to tell you our story. Sorry if it’s too long. To put it simply: POSTOPLAN is a service for scheduled posting on social networks. But this is only at first glance. In fact, this is much more than just scheduling posts. Unfortunately, we have not everything that we have planned is up and running, but we are systematically upgrading our product. So, how does it differ from other similar services? 🎠 1. 👑 Full, unconditional, free basic functionality. There are some limitations, but if you want to use it for free or test how it works, sign up and start using it in 1 click. This is not a trial version for 30 days. You can manage your social networks on an ongoing basis. Especially if you have a business with 2-3 accounts on social networks, you may not even remember that there are premium options available. 2. 📱 Our service supports Telegram. We are also planning to add a few more messaging apps in the near future. 3. 📅 There is pre-prepared content that you can use to quickly create posts for your subscribers. Just in 1 click. 4. 🔃 There is recurrent posting — this is when, for instance, you have a promotion on Fridays. You make one post and forget about it. And it will still be published weekly each Friday. 5. 💰 Refund — upon request. Hassle-free and for any reason at all. If you ask for a refund, that means we haven’t provided you with the quality you expect, or you are just tired of using our service. Of course, in order to improve the service, we will ask you why, but only to become better and not to find some loophole to deny your refund. Unconditional refunds for all. I promise. 6. 👍 The system still has many useful and cool functions. You can read about all of it on the site in a more beautiful format. And speaking of beauty, guys, we have made interface themes! This makes the process of working with the service much more enjoyable. I especially recommend that you try dark themes. These are my personal favorites. 7. 🏋 We are still a small team, but I promise, as soon as possible, we will have the best customer support on the market. It doesn’t matter whether you have a free or PRO account — you will get all the help you need as quickly and professionally as possible. We are working on it right now. We’ve set out our goals for the project for the next 3 months on this Trello board, if anyone would be interested — https://trello.com/b/B9QxQW4m/ro... I think that’s all😊 I want to express my gratitude to our small team: Elizabeth is a wonderful person and a beautiful girl; she can be entrusted with any task, and she will undoubtedly handle it. Vlad is the person who systematized the development process and generally brought it to a human form. Serge is a person who seems to have at least 8 hands in order to make everything happen on time. Julia takes care of users every day and solves every issue. Please don’t judge us too harshly! We are all a bit on-edge but ready to accept any comments or criticism in order to get better. ❤️
@alexbozhin Thanks for such kind words! That’s really pleasant to hear 😊
@elizabethru Glad to work together! :-)
The price, copywriting and the huge amount of enthusiastic reviews (all without mentioning any downsides) makes it hard for me to trust this product.
Postoplan looks great @alexbozhin, just signed up for a free account and tried to connect my Instagram account. Does it have to be a business account? Or should it work with personal accounts too?
@craigcpaterson Thanks for your support! You can also connect a regular Instagram account. The main thing is that it meets the conditions displayed during the connection process. Well, I want to note that Instagram is in test mode now, so some accounts can be connected, others not. But we are working on this and we are going to fix all the bugs this month.
@alexbozhin thanks for the reply. I checked and my account should meet all the requirements, so I guess I will have to wait until it is fixed 😉. I take it the discounts for Producthunters on Postoplan is for today only?
@craigcpaterson We'll do our best! Today and tomorrow Lifetime deal on POSTOPLAN - https://postoplan.app/lifetimedeal :-)
@alexbozhin excellent - thank you 😃
@craigcpaterson we would be happy to work with you! 😃
Interesting. I'll follow this project.
@csaba_kissi Thanks for your support! Luck is what we need! ;-)