  1. Home
  2.  → Postmen 2.0

Postmen 2.0

FREE shipping software & API for eCommerce businesses

Postmen - a scalable shipping software & API for eCommerce businesses
📦 Ship with UPS, FedEx, USPS, DHL and 50+ couriers
💰 Enjoy the lowest USPS shipping rate in the market
🥳 FREE forever! Create unlimited labels now!
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Zoey
Zoey
Maker
🤝 Forever Free Plan has arrived that helps you combat COVID-19 pandemic! Try now and get the cheapeast USPS shipping rates!
UpvoteShare
liu wanjie
liu wanjie
Can you check the rates for free?
UpvoteShare
Zoey
Zoey
Maker
@liu_wanjie yes, in our app, you can get courier's real-time shipping rates! And completely free!!
UpvoteShare
Cow Panda
Cow Panda
we have many couriers already integrated in our system, these couriers also hard to maintain ...but that's hard to migrate to Postmen, any solution can help us?
UpvoteShare
Zoey
Zoey
Maker
@cow_panda Hi Panda, thank you for your comment! We're always there for u. In Postmen, you can connect with as many courier accounts as you want. After connected, you can maintain them at one place. API service is also available if needed. You can try our product at https://secure.postmen.com, using your own negotiated rates to create labels and fulfill orders. It's completely free! Try it now! Look forward to seeing you at Postmen.
UpvoteShare
Kevin Liang
Kevin Liang
I have used Aftership for tracking parcels on our shops for a long time. It's a nice product as helping us a lot. I am trying to use your new product - Postmen. I have a question about this product. After creating parcel label, will the label number also pass to Aftership for tracking?
UpvoteShare
Zoey
Zoey
Maker
@llkevin135790 Hi Kevin, thank u for choosing AfterShip! 🥰 We're glad that we could help with your business. Actually the tracking number will be sent back to your ecommerce platform after label is created in our Postmen app. Thereafter, you can get the tracking status in AfterShip. As we constantly seek to improve our app, we are also planning a better connection between AfterShip and Postmen. Stay tuned! Best regards
UpvoteShare
黄金
黄金
I started using this product few days ago, awesome!! You can get discounted on USPS, it is saving money for us~~~~~ I will keep using this awesome product!!!!
UpvoteShare
Zoey
Zoey
Maker
@billions Hi, thank u sooo much for your support! Glad that we could help ;)
UpvoteShare