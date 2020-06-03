Postmen 2.0

Discussion
1 Review
Zoey
Maker
Can you check the rates for free?
@liu_wanjie yes, in our app, you can get courier's real-time shipping rates! And completely free!!
we have many couriers already integrated in our system, these couriers also hard to maintain ...but that's hard to migrate to Postmen, any solution can help us?
@cow_panda Hi Panda, thank you for your comment! We're always there for u. In Postmen, you can connect with as many courier accounts as you want. After connected, you can maintain them at one place. API service is also available if needed. You can try our product at https://secure.postmen.com, using your own negotiated rates to create labels and fulfill orders. It's completely free! Try it now! Look forward to seeing you at Postmen.
I have used Aftership for tracking parcels on our shops for a long time. It's a nice product as helping us a lot. I am trying to use your new product - Postmen. I have a question about this product. After creating parcel label, will the label number also pass to Aftership for tracking?
@llkevin135790 Hi Kevin, thank u for choosing AfterShip! 🥰 We're glad that we could help with your business. Actually the tracking number will be sent back to your ecommerce platform after label is created in our Postmen app. Thereafter, you can get the tracking status in AfterShip. As we constantly seek to improve our app, we are also planning a better connection between AfterShip and Postmen. Stay tuned! Best regards