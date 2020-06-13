Deals
Postman Interceptor
Postman Interceptor
Postman companion to sync cookies & capture network requests
Chrome Extensions
Developer Tools
Postman Interceptor is a Chrome extension that acts as a browser companion to Postman.
Interceptor enables you to sync cookies from your browser to Postman and capture network requests directly from Chrome, saving them to your history or Postman collection.
a month ago
API platform Postman delivers $150M Series C on $2B valuation
APIs provide a way to build connections to a set of disparate applications and data sources, and can help simplify a lot of the complex integration issues companies face. Postman has built an enterprise API platform and today it got rewarded with a $150 million Series C investment on a whopping $2 ...
