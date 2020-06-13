  1. Home
  2.  → Postman Interceptor

Postman Interceptor

Postman companion to sync cookies & capture network requests

Postman Interceptor is a Chrome extension that acts as a browser companion to Postman.
Interceptor enables you to sync cookies from your browser to Postman and capture network requests directly from Chrome, saving them to your history or Postman collection.
API platform Postman delivers $150M Series C on $2B valuationAPIs provide a way to build connections to a set of disparate applications and data sources, and can help simplify a lot of the complex integration issues companies face. Postman has built an enterprise API platform and today it got rewarded with a $150 million Series C investment on a whopping $2 ...
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment