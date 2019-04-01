Postkit makes it easier for developers to quickly prototype APIs in their browser in just a few seconds. Build your mobile and web applications faster than before.
Tim White
Hello Product Hunters! I built Postkit because I was frustrated by how convoluted the process of building a back end seemed. I wanted a tool to quickly create prototype APIs in so that I could focus on building the front end. In May of last year I launched the first version of Postkit and it wasn't successful, but Postkit 2.0 is a complete overhaul of the original platform and much better addresses the problem. I know you're going to love it and I can't wait to see you start using it. Tim
Corentin Mors
Promising, but need loads of improvements. Try to add full support of JSON schema :)
