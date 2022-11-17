Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Posterity Automations
Posterity Automations
Get things done from the afterlife
Visit
Upvote 3
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Create tasks that will automatically be triggered in the event something happens to you.
Launched in
API
,
Tech
by
Posterity Automations
Flatfile
Ad
AI-assisted data import, embedded into your product
About this launch
Posterity Automations
Get things done from the afterlife
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Posterity Automations by
Posterity Automations
was hunted by
Josh Perrin
in
API
,
Tech
. Made by
Josh Perrin
,
Mohamed Attahri
and
Alan Galura
. Featured on November 18th, 2022.
Posterity Automations
is not rated yet. This is Posterity Automations's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#232
Report