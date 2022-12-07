Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
postedby.ai
Ranked #13 for today
postedby.ai
AI generated postcards, delivered globally
Visit
Upvote 7
50% off
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Postedby.ai lets you create personalized postcards using advanced AI technology. You can customize the postcards and have them delivered to your recipient's doorstep wherever they are. Try it today and send postcards before the holidays!
Launched in
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
by
postedby.ai
Views by Airplane
Ad
Developer-centric approach to quickly building internal UIs
About this launch
postedby.ai
AI generated postcards, delivered globally
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
postedby.ai by
postedby.ai
was hunted by
Ali Jiwani
in
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Ali Jiwani
and
William Hollacsek
. Featured on December 8th, 2022.
postedby.ai
is not rated yet. This is postedby.ai's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
2
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#138
Report