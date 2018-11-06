PostDiva.com is a really clever way to find content for social media posts. It's driven by AI and 90m (anonymous) datasets we collected from FB over 4 years. Saves social media managers hours when planning their next post. Works with buffer and hootsuite + directly.
Around the web
PostDivaFinally, in my 20 years in this business, I've learned one more thing that has gone into shaping PostDiva. There's a myth that "social media people" are high earners. It's true that some consultants can charge astronomical rates for a single day's work, but the vast majority of us do the job because it thrills us.
Postdiva