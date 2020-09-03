Postcard - Travel Notes from experts

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Amit Jaipuria
MakerEntrepreneur
We built this product to make travel planning and inspiration easy and fun. We have over 200,000 postcards available from across the world.
Share
Upvote (1)
Seems like a good idea but is the all postcards scrapped from Culturetrip? Why not just go there? Would like your input on my upcoming product: https://producthunt.com/upcoming...
UpvoteShare
Interesting! Wonder how are these info collected ?
UpvoteShare