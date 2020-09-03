  1. Home
Postcard

Travel notes by experts

Postcard is a travel microblogging platform. It allows users to explore postcards (travel notes by experts) from around the world and save them as inspirations or to plan their travel itineraries. Users can flip a postcard to see more details.
Amit Jaipuria
Maker
Entrepreneur
We build this product to make travel planning and inspiration easy and fun. We have over 200,000 postcards available from across the world.
