Pelumi Olatinpo
Maker
According to an investigation by The Times, a third of the reviews on TripAdvisor are fake. That is over 220 million fake reviews. And just as well, how do you know that the video of that exotic location you saw on Instagram is actually real or that the person who posted it was actually there?? On Postagraph, I set out to create a place, a community of "graphers" where you can believe what you see, reconnect and share with friends and family. No bots. No lies. A community of authentic experiences. Become a "grapher" today and let me know what you think of the superb app that we've built :)
"No bots. No lies" - and how you will do it? For example i'm lying in Postagraph - i get banned? And I think your description should be more specific - it's a "video app" or it's a "travel booking app".
