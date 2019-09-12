Post to Google Photos

Discussion
Brandon Wu
Other than using Google Photos for personal pictures, I also use it to share reference images/photos with others for projects I am working on. Almost like a private Pinterest board, but one I have more control over and can share with people without a Pinterest account. I thought it'd be cool if I can right click on photos / images I find online, and have it uploaded directly to my Google Photos account. My co-founder @mikeysee had already done something similar before (for Tumblr) so I asked him to build one - thought I'd share it here if anyone might find it useful! Looking forward to any feedback, thanks!
