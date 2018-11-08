Post Frequency is a tool to visualise your blogging (and podcast) output.
It's step 1 towards helping people stick to their goals, quantification.
Hugo Di FrancescoMaker@hugo__df · Developer
Hi all 👋, I'm Hugo and I run a blog called Code with Hugo (super original I know). Blogging has treated me well so I've started working on tools to help others get into it. Post Frequency is just for people who like (arguably) pretty pictures of their data. Protip: to get a nicer looking graph, try to bump up the length of your RSS feed. Let me know if you have any questions Hugo
Anne-Laure Le Cunff@anthilemoon · Entrepreneur
@hugo__df This is cool! I'm planning to start writing more so will try it again in about a month when I have more articles :)
Hugo Di FrancescoMaker@hugo__df · Developer
@anthilemoon 🙂 you know where to find me
