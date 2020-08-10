Post A Note

Type a message, and we will mail it. Seriously! We will print it on thick laminated cardstock and ship it in 3-5 business days.
- Takes 30 seconds.
- Costs $2.00 USD
- No sign-up. No ads. No email required!
Discussion
David Han
Hey! David here, I'm excited to launch my quarantine project. I've always loved sending and receiving mail from people I care about. That unexpected surprise of finding something personal in a sea of bills and marketing junk was always a highlight. However, the time required for putting together a card kept me from doing it as often as I would've liked. Buying a postcard could cost $1.00-2.00 Postage costs $0.35 Gas/time spent on getting these things = ??? I wanted to build a simple site to make this process easier and reduce it down to the only element that matters: The message. Things like sign-ups and email addresses seemed unnecessary. I just want to make an easy to use, ultra-performant app that feels like an express checkout lane. If you're curious on the technical details, this is built on the JAM stack. Am happy to talk more about it for those that are curious. I hope you like it!
