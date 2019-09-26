Log InSign up
Possessions.

A zen game with a story told without any dialogue

Imagine a room where a TV seems to be sitting on a table. But when you look at it from another angle, it appears to be floating in mid-air. Magic? No. Perspective? Yes.
Welcome to a world where your eyes deceive you every day.
Chirag Chopra
Maker
Hey, good people of PH! After pondering over this beautiful community for years, I can't express my happiness in launching my product here. It's a game I've been working on for almost three years with a lovely remote team. And we are proud to share that we are also a part of Apple Arcade launch catalogue! I'll be here answering questions to the best of my ability and can't wait to see what you guys feel about the game! :)
