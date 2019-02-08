Positive Impact Tech Jobs is a curated job listing board that features tech jobs from companies and nonprofits with these primary impact areas: social, education, environmental, healthcare, and discovery.
Hey Hunters! I’m pleased to launch my job listing site for tech jobs at businesses and nonprofits that make a positive impact in the world. This idea was born out of the struggle to find tech jobs that fit my interests and are actively making an impact in the areas I want to contribute in. Seemingly multiple times over the last few years when I’m dipping in and out of a new existential crisis of meaninglessness I’ll start Googling away to try and find a tech job/company/project that would be a good fit - and it turns out they can be surprisingly difficult to find. So I made this one month MVP to help tech workers connect with jobs that are positively affecting the world in areas they’re passionate about.
Federico Cattaneo@federicocattaneo
Could work on the UI but digging the idea!
John PotessMaker@jppotess · shipping 12 products ideas in 2019
@federicocattaneo Thanks! Deploying some UI fixes on the search/grid now - last-minute changes always get me 🤦
