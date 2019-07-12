Log InSign up
Positiive

Share and see what people are grateful for 🤗☀️

#4 Product of the DayToday
Social media can be a circle of negativity and quite frankly, we're fed up of seeing it. People have lost touch of what's good in their lives and that's why we've built Positiive. It's a social network that focuses on the joy in your life.
