Express yourself through motion!
Posemoji is a magical new way to express yourself with body and motion, using state of the art AI that transforms your movements into whimsical effects.
Reviews
Discussion
Matt MazzeoHunter@mazzeo
Hey team! Excited to hunt Posemoji. There are 100 face filter apps, but now with Posemoji you can express yourself through full-body movement. Posemoji has all kinds of magical body filters and effects -- dance with fire in your hands, call down lightning from the skies, or turn your world upside down with filters and warps. It's like having a full VFX studio for movement in an app. Thanks for checking it out! Matt
Mané Karen@mane_gharibyan · Growth Hacker
Android version?!
