Dharmesh Shah
Hunter
Hey Product Hunters, @dharmesh here. As a believer that travel helps you grow and connect better to the world, I'm excited about the launch of Portico. You're the one that gets to experience the excitement of travel and exploration. Portico will help you keep it organized and make it easier to plan and share. Jacqueline and team would love your feedback, so please check it out! Thanks. Cheers.
Maker
Thanks @dharmesh! We appreciate your support! Who doesn’t love to travel? There's a wealth of inspirational content, but when dreaming about a trip, you discover ideas in many different places - maybe from a colleague in the hallway, over dinner with friends, or surfing the web on the weekend. Do your ideas end up scattered across emails, texts, saved IG posts and google docs? We built Portico to turn that chaos into delight. Portico is your ultimate travel organizer, helping you turn your aspirational adventures into real experiences. It provides a central place to organize all your ideas whether you use our browser buttons, forward emails or save ideas directly. Invite friends to keep all your ideas together, then favorite things to see what your group wants to do the most. When it comes to planning, do as much or as little as you like. Portico shows you maps of where all your ideas are located, with intelligent alerts and directions. Drag-and-drop to re-order to see what best fits your travel style. Our goal is to help you maximize your day, instead of wasting time crisscrossing the city. And of course, there is also inspiration. We’re a community of the curious, seekers of genuine cultural experiences, and wanderers of side streets. You can share your travel stories with others and discover new ideas. To see the start of what’s to come, check out our blog at https://portico.travel/blog. Find us at https://portico.travel and yes, a mobile app is in the works. We’d love your feedback as you explore Portico more.
