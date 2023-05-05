Products
Home
→
Product
→
Portfolio Analyser
Portfolio Analyser
Analyze your European ETF portfolios.
Backtesting for European Investors. Analyze your chosen portfolios and get visual data and metrics about it. Make informed decisions when comparing and analyzing portfolios and investment products.
Launched in
Investing
Money
Personal Finance
by
Portfolio Analyser
About this launch
Portfolio Analyser
Analyze your European ETF portfolios.
Portfolio Analyser by
Portfolio Analyser
was hunted by
Pedro Braz
in
Investing
,
Money
,
Personal Finance
. Made by
Pedro Braz
and
Franklin Carneiro da Silva
. Featured on May 5th, 2023.
Portfolio Analyser
is not rated yet. This is Portfolio Analyser's first launch.
