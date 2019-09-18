Log InSign up
Portal TV

Smart video calling on your TV from Facebook

No more “Wait... I can’t see you.” Portal’s Smart Camera automatically adjusts to stay with the action, whether you’re moving around the kitchen or chasing the kids through the living room.
Facebook's $149 Portal TV turns your television into a giant smart displayFacebook claims that the new Portals have improved speakers as well, with two full-range speakers plus a subwoofer in each device. Based on a brief experience at the launch event, they did sound very good, with rich bass and clean highs.
Facebook introduces Portal TV, a video chat camera accessory for your televisionFacebook is bringing its connected device strategy to the television. The company today announced Portal TV, an accessory that brings the company's wide-angle video chats to the biggest screen in the house. Portal TV is begins shipping November 5th for $149 - or you can also bundle two Portal devices together and take $50 off.
Facebook launches Portal TV, a $149 video chat set-top boxFacebook wants to take over your television with a clip-on camera for video calling, AR gaming, and content co-watching. If you can get past the creepiness, the new Portal TV let you hang out with friends on your home's biggest screen. It's a fresh product category that could give the s...
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)
Pro
Interesting to have this launch the same day as Edward Snowdon's book. I wonder what he has to say about this and the potential surveillance implications. 🤔 I can see how it would be very cool for chatting with family, particularly those over seas or long distance with children. I'm not brave enough to have this in my home just yet. - "Facebook audits a subset of anonymized recordings and has human reviewers listen to them to improve the service" - Although The Verge reports you can opt out of this, it's quite intrusive to know it's a possibility.
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Still not sure how I feel about anything Facebook with a camera being in my living room. interesting to see how the whole portal range plays out for Facebook
