Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)
Pro
Interesting to have this launch the same day as Edward Snowdon's book. I wonder what he has to say about this and the potential surveillance implications. 🤔 I can see how it would be very cool for chatting with family, particularly those over seas or long distance with children. I'm not brave enough to have this in my home just yet. - "Facebook audits a subset of anonymized recordings and has human reviewers listen to them to improve the service" - Although The Verge reports you can opt out of this, it's quite intrusive to know it's a possibility.
Upvote (3)Share
Hunter
Still not sure how I feel about anything Facebook with a camera being in my living room. interesting to see how the whole portal range plays out for Facebook
Upvote (1)Share