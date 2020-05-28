  1. Home
Portal is a Chrome extension that provides a real-time connection with your editor for faster CSS edits. Stay in your browser and instantly see what your CSS changes are doing. Select elements visually and Portal will find all the relevant CSS in your editor.
Hi Everyone! I'm the maker of Portal, it's a smaller simpler version of Devsync, the product we launched a couple of months ago. The main difference between the two is that instead of a visual editor Portal provides a small code editor that syncs with your browser. Some other big changes: Portal uses a different, more fault-tolerant CSS tracing system, Portal is quicker to toggle and connect and Portal is compatible with a lot more development setups, pretty much any. If you have any questions, let me know! p.s. 🤑 Use the discount code HUNTER to get an additional $5 discount off the launch price 🤑
Congrats with your launch, one thing I would suggest is, consider adding this (in your description) from your GumRoad page "An extension to speed up your CSS workflow, make quick and fine adjustments with realtime feedback." Since I did not know about your first launch, I did not get the purpose of the tool the first time. Your p!oduct looks great, will try soon!
@kambanthemaker I've added it to the description, thanks for the suggestion Kamban!
