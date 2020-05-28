Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Will Willems
Maker
Hi Everyone! I'm the maker of Portal, it's a smaller simpler version of Devsync, the product we launched a couple of months ago. The main difference between the two is that instead of a visual editor Portal provides a small code editor that syncs with your browser. Some other big changes: Portal uses a different, more fault-tolerant CSS tracing system, Portal is quicker to toggle and connect and Portal is compatible with a lot more development setups, pretty much any. If you have any questions, let me know! p.s. 🤑 Use the discount code HUNTER to get an additional $5 discount off the launch price 🤑
UpvoteShare
Congrats with your launch, one thing I would suggest is, consider adding this (in your description) from your GumRoad page "An extension to speed up your CSS workflow, make quick and fine adjustments with realtime feedback." Since I did not know about your first launch, I did not get the purpose of the tool the first time. Your p!oduct looks great, will try soon!
UpvoteShare
Maker
@kambanthemaker I've added it to the description, thanks for the suggestion Kamban!
UpvoteShare