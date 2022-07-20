Sign in
Portal
Enabling anyone to send and receive money over crypto easily
Portal is the first crypto wallet that's actually made for regular people.
Portal in a nutshell:
✅ Send money with ease to verified recipients
📝 Pick a recovery phrase you can actually remember
🔐 Your keys, your coins
Launched in
Crypto
,
Web3
,
Blockchain
by
Portal
Portal
Portal by
Portal
was hunted by
Vaheh Hatami
in
Crypto
,
Web3
,
Blockchain
. Made by
Vaheh Hatami
and
Mike MacCana
. Featured on July 21st, 2022.
Portal
is not rated yet. This is Portal's first launch.
