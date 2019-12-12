PortaCrypt
Create portable encrypted documents on your Mac
#4 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Andreas Pataki
Maker
👋 Hey Product Hunters! After many months of hard work, I'm very excited to introduce PortaCrypt for macOS :-) PortaCrypt is the successor of a small tool I coded for myself a couple of years ago. I used it to make my important data easily accessible during my travels. By hosting the documents on my web server, I ensured that I still can access them even when my phone has been stolen. PortaCrypt stores your private data in encrypted documents. Those documents are completely self-contained HTML files. Your password and a browser are all you need to access your data. ⭐️ Features: • Native macOS App for creating, modifying, and viewing your protected documents. • View your documents in a browser using the embedded document viewer. • Document viewer supports Safari, Firefox, Chrome, Edge, IE, and other ES5 compatible browsers. • Small document size. The document viewer adds only about 40 KB (15 KB gzipped) to your data. • Documents are self-contained HTML files. Share them easily via email, messages, USB drive, or host them on a web server. • Choose between different templates for your data (e.g. password, login, email, and others). • Your document is sealed with strong AES-256 bit encryption, salted hashing, and PBKDF2 SHA-256 key derivation. • Integrated strong password generator. • PortaCrypt is sandboxed and does not have any network access. • Dark mode support. I would love to hear your feedback about my app. So if you have any questions or suggestions, please leave a comment.
UpvoteShare