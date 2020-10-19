discussion
Alex Harley
Maker
Hi Product Hunt, thanks for checking out Portabella! To be brief, Portabella is different from other project management software in that your core data is end-to-end encrypted and we contain no third party trackers. We are shocked every day how much data is bought and sold about consumers, and we believe that most companies don't actually need access to your data to provide a good product. This is our attempt to prove that. Portabella has been under construction for around 6 months now, we support kanban boards, encrypted file uploads, a calendar view and a timeline (Gantt chart) view. Everything is realtime (powered by websockets) as we believe that is table stakes for a good experience in 2020. Hope you enjoy!
