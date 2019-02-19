Popups lets people on your website know you are live on Producthunt. And well you can also ask people not to hunt you.
Meet Chopra
Maker@meetchopra · Founder
Hey Hunters 👋🏻, Pretty excited to launch a product specially made for PH community. 🎉🎉🎉 Story: While launching my first product here, I built a simple popup to let people from Producthunt know about my special offer for them. And that literally proved a great idea as people it helped me convert more sales. Problem 😬 I thought of building it as I was not able to find a solution where I have some options and things to customize. I tried to built it but then had to manage the hustle of making it responsive, and also as I plan to launch multiple products adding a popup was a task, and tracking it was a big one. Solution 😍 I built a popups with multiple templates to choose from and powerful customization with simple platform to use it. Where the popup can be enabled and disabled with just a single click. Track the performance of the popup. Any feedbacks would be appreciated 🙏🏻
