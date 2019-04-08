Populum Full-Spectrum Hemp CBD Capsules

30-capsule bottle includes 750 mg of cannabidiol with only two active ingredients: non-GMO full-spectrum CBD oil and MCT oil. Retails for $109. Populum also offers a monthly subscription at a discounted price.
Daehee ParkHunter@daehee · Co-founder, Tuft & Needle
Populum launched their new CBD capsule line today. Simple, two active ingredients: non-GMO full-spectrum CBD oil and MCT oil. Through education, transparency, and accessibility, Populum is working to defeat the wrongful stigma attached to hemp. Many consumers are trying CBD for the first time, and the Populum brand helps those newcomers feel secure in the quality of product and the benefits that hemp can offer them. Disclaimer: I am an advisor to Populum.
