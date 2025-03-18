Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
PopTranslate
PopTranslate
A better way to translate text with AI on Mac
Visit
Upvote 59
PopTranslate is a Mac AI translation app featuring comparison of translation engines, OCR recognition, and natural voice reading to simplify cross-language communication.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
Languages
•
Menu Bar Apps
50% Off
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
1-800-D2C
Ad
Helping brands find the best tech stacks in the world.
About this launch
PopTranslate
A Better Way to Translate Text with AI on Mac
Follow
59
Points
2
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
PopTranslate by
PopTranslate
was hunted by
Tualatrix Chou
in
Productivity
,
Languages
,
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
Tualatrix Chou
and
Jingjue Xu
. Featured on March 19th, 2025.
PopTranslate
is not rated yet. This is PopTranslate's first launch.