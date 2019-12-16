Popsters 2.0
An analytics tool for TikTok
#1 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Tristan Pollock
Hunter
If the crazy growth of TikTok is any indicator, Popsters is going to be an invaluable tool. It allows you to Analyze any TikTok page (and 11 other social media sites) absolutely for free. Get insights about activity, audience preferences and compare stats with other pages.
Upvote (5)Share
Hi Product Hunt! I'm glad to be here and I want to introduce you to Popsters. I like Product Hunt and some great useful products I use were found there. I hope Popsters can be the same useful for you 🤗 It's simple to use tool to get some insights about the content of the page: - What posts are more popular - What type of content are more effective for the audience - What time is more active - Which text length is more preferable - Which subjects are more popular - and many other useful features like exporting to PPTX, competitors analysis, favorite posts, etc. TikTok analysis is an experimental feature and we'll improve it as it will possible. I hope the social network will expand the Developer's support to make the tool more effective and transparent for the users. Anyway, we have insights that TikTok has a great activity level and the ability to analyze it is necessary for cool content creating. We have done research of social networks users activity and TikTok demonstrated extreme Engagement Rate (the metric for measuring activity level) - 10-30% vs 2-3% for other socials. The full research is available here - https://popsters.com/blog/post/s... I'll be glad to get feedback about the tool and answer your questions! Any support is welcome! 🤠
Upvote (5)Share
Have used their services before, running analysis across 12 platforms at the same time is very handy. Let’s see how accurate their TikTok statistics is 🧐
Upvote (2)Share
@antonsalyukov Thank you, Anton! I hope you'll continue use the tool! You can be sure, the TikTok analysis is on the same level 😎
UpvoteShare
The tool looks great! Engagement rates are indeed very high on TikTok even comparing to Instagram (have just checked them both on your platform). I wonder if you have any data about when TikTok audience is the most active. Do you?
@dmitriy_dubovik thank you for the feedback 😊! We surely can say that the TikTok audience is more active on Thursday and weekends. Unfortunately, data about activity by hours isn't enough to present some stats but I think it correlates with average social networks activity - morning hours and in the middle of the day