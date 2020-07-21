Discussion
Sarah Holingsworth
Maker
When I was pregnant with my daughter I accidentally ordered a mini crib. Did you even know there was a such a thing? Well, there is. They’re designed for parent(s) who live in small spaces - think a studio apartment in NYC. And did you know that you can’t return nursery furniture even if it’s been unopened? I appreciate the strict compliance and safety rules surrounding babies, but, when you’re preparing to start a family, every penny counts a little more. ⠀ ⠀ When I think back to building my baby registry, I think about how time consuming the process was and how overwhelmed I felt. I thought to myself so many times that there had to be a simpler way than what currently existed. Turns out, there’s not. So I’m on a mission to build a solution.⠀ At Poppylist, we simplify the way expecting parent(s) build their baby registries. Today, we’ve built a minimum viable product that’ll provide each parent(s) with a baby registry matched to their lifestyle and needs, without all the added stuff. Our MVP is built in Typeform - the Parent Type quiz. Here are some exciting Poppylist highlights: - Poppylist became a registered LLC on May 15, 2020. - Increase 77% avg. increase in users wk/wk (users = someone who completes the quiz). - 332 unique visitors to our website, +354% mo/mo (https://poppylist.com). - Partnered with a local graphic design agency in Austin called Good Snake to develop an illustration for each parent type: The Practical, The Tech-Savvy, The Minimalist and The Environmentalist. - Greater than 350 unique product items in the Poppylist database all sourced from a network of trusted moms & dads. - Official launch - TODAY - July 20, 2020 | The soft launch to my family and a small group of friends was in June & then I Twitter-stalked people who tweeted about their baby registry experience (totally legit). My name is Sarah Hollingsworth, Founder of @Poppylist. I hope you'll recommend us to someone you know. Thanks! Sarah
