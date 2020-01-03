  1. Home
Widget toolkit to grow your conversions

PopKit is a suite of 14+ Widgets that helps you to convert, engage and retain Website visitors. Use our Widgets to grow your conversions. The easiest and most powerful way to build trust and create urgency.
Nicolas ✌️
Hey Guys, I'm really excited to launch PopKit. PopKit is a suite of +14 Growth Widgets that helps you to convert, engage and retain website visitors. - Show Live Visitor - Display Recent Conversions - Show an Informational Message - Collect Feedback with Emoji - Collect Feedback with Note System - Let your users share your Content - Showcase a Real Random Review - Collect Emails - Collect Phone Number - Add Cookie Notification - Show a Video of your Product Connect PopKit to more than 1000 apps with Webhooks I would love to hear any feedback you have on what you like and how we can improve. Have a great day! - Nicolas
