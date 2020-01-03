Discussion
Nicolas ✌️
Hey Guys, I'm really excited to launch PopKit. PopKit is a suite of +14 Growth Widgets that helps you to convert, engage and retain website visitors. - Show Live Visitor - Display Recent Conversions - Show an Informational Message - Collect Feedback with Emoji - Collect Feedback with Note System - Let your users share your Content - Showcase a Real Random Review - Collect Emails - Collect Phone Number - Add Cookie Notification - Show a Video of your Product Connect PopKit to more than 1000 apps with Webhooks I would love to hear any feedback you have on what you like and how we can improve. Have a great day! - Nicolas
