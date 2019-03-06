Instagram is full of photos of delicous food and amazing experiences. Popcity allows you to instantly map any of those photos so you can experience them your self. You can also map any photo from other social media or map any tasty photo already on Popcity.
Luiggi PeraMaker@luiggipera52 · Father, Foodie, and CEO of Popcity!
Just two dudes that wanted to create something cool! We hope you enjoy the app and please provide as much feedback as possible- seriously- roast us if necessary. :) We want to enhance the app every bit we can. Just a little bit of our pitch of when to best use the app: Popcity is best used while people are casually looking at food online or on Instagram. Popcity removes the dependency of having to do research at the time you’re looking for a place to eat and instead is a handy resource of the places and foods you already know you want to try. With Popcity, you are no longer asking the reactive question of “Where should we eat tonight?”, but instead proactively saying “ Let me check my Popcity Map for that awesome taco joint I found the other day.” Let the feedback begin!!
