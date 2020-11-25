discussion
Ryan Stark
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! Just in time for the holiday shopping season we are excited to share the Popcart browser extension with you. We built Popcart to level the playing field between shoppers and the tech enabled marketplaces that are dominating online retail. We believe that even the smartest shoppers can use a secret weapon. ➤ Epic Deals... on Everything! Stop wasting time and let Popcart instantly compare prices on everything (from Clorox wipes, Nintendo Switch, or a new TV) for you as you shop, no clicks required. ➤ Genius Alerts AirPods or Crocs, set one alert and Popcart will tell you when it's back in stock or drops in price at any store. ➤ Coupons? No problem No more waiting for coupon codes at checkout. Popcart automatically shows the price with coupons applied before you even add an item to your cart. That’s the key to finding the best deals! ➤ Shop safe We are looking out for you. We will flag price gouging or too-good-to-be-true prices from shady sellers on online marketplaces like Amazon and Walmart. Please check it out and let us know what you think! - The Popcart Team
