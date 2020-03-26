Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Alex Kehr
Maker
The unfortunate escalation of COVID-19 has been stressful and disruptive to the lives of millions of people. During this time of social distancing, which people are strongly encouraged to stay inside and physically away from others, it’s almost inevitable that people will feel disconnected from their community, not feel a sense of belonging, and potentially struggle with loneliness while on lockdown. Over the last week, our team wanted to figure out what we could to help. In just 5 days, our team worked tirelessly to launch a new feature-set for local communities on Pop. We used our existing infrastructure to move beyond college communities and create communities for cities and neighborhood. Our goal is to help fight loneliness and empower people to feel connected to their community and the people around them during the coronavirus situation (and hopefully after!). The first cities live are: Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York City.
UpvoteShare
Maker
Next up will be tools to support local businesses in your community. Local businesses often function as the heart and soul of a community — where you meet for a coffee, grab dinner with friends, and share special moments. It’s important that we all band together to support our local businesses because they make a community special. It’s the small spots, the one’s owned by your neighbors, that make your community unique. Excited to share what we're building to help support local businesses early next week!
UpvoteShare