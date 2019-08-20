Deals
Poopz
Poopz
Uber for dog poop
Android
iPhone
+ 3
Poop happens – and up until now, you just had to live with it. There is no need for you to clean up dog poop in the yard ever again. No matter how many dogs you have, we have the professionals to tackle the job. Enjoy your yard, not just clean it!
8 minutes ago
Professionals in Jacksonville will come to your home to pick up your dog's poop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Don't want to pick up your dog's poop? Well there's an app for that. Plowz & Mowz is the first outdoor home services app to add dog poop cleanup to a platform and Jacksonville is one of over 40 cities eligible to use their services.
New app will send someone out to pick up your dog waste
If you're a dog owner, you know "poop happens."' But now, Plowz and Mowz is launching an app to clean up the mess for you. Plowz and Mowz, which already household chores such as mowing, landscaping, yard clean-up and power washing, is adding pet-waste removal to the services it offers.
App that's new to Louisville sends lawn care pros to clean up dog poop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Robby Samples started his own lawn care business, he knew it would be hard work. But there's a side to it that he never expected, and it just plain stinks: dog poop. "There have been a few bad ones, I guess you could say," Samples said.
