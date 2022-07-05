Products
Home
→
Product
→
Poool Party
Poool Party
Charge your friends on Venmo with automated monthly requests
Visit
Free
Discuss
Poool Party lets you split shared expenses through Venmo without requiring your friends to sign up! Setup recurring Venmo requests or seamlessly split your dinner bill.
Launched in
Web App
,
Productivity
,
Personal Finance
by
Poool Party
About this launch
0
reviews
20
followers
Follow for updates
Poool Party by
Poool Party
was hunted by
Guy Margalit
in
Web App
,
Productivity
,
Personal Finance
. Made by
Guy Margalit
. Featured on July 6th, 2022.
Poool Party
is not rated yet. This is Poool Party's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
16
Daily rank
#5
Weekly rank
#31
